HOWARD, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman was shot following a reported shooting incident on Saturday night in Brown County, and the suspect was taken into custody.

According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, on July 23 around 9:30 p.m., deputies were sent to the 1000 block of Alta Street in Howard for a reported disturbance. It was reported at the time that someone could have been shot and the suspect was fleeing.

When authorities arrived, a woman was confirmed to have been shot and the suspected shooter did flee the scene on foot. The woman was sent to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The identity and description of the suspected shooter were confirmed by officers at the scene. This information was then relayed to responding departments.

Multiple officers from different jurisdictions responded to the area and started searching for the suspect. Around 10 p.m., the suspect was arrested without incident.

The suspect was reportedly about .75 miles from the residence and was only identified as a man. He was later jailed with a referred charge of attempted homicide.

Other charges were additionally referred as well. The investigation is ongoing and no additional details were released.

Local 5 will continue to update this story.