Man arrested after shots fired during protests at Green Bay Marathon gas station

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police say they have made an arrest after shots were fired at the Marathon Gas station during protests in May.

According to police, 27-year-old Leo Austin was arrested on November 15 “after a lengthy investigation.”

Police say the incident started as peaceful protesting after the death of George Floyd “later devolved into looting, vandalism, arson, burglary, and shots being fired in the City of Green Bay.”

A multi-jurisdictional team working on the investigation has, so far, referred criminal charges on six adults and three juveniles. Green Bay Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

“We will continue to investigate leads and gather information in order to bring to justice those who committed criminal acts. Lawful First Amendment activities will always be supported and facilitated, but criminal acts of the nature seen on May 31, 2020, will result in citations and arrests in the City of Green Bay.”

