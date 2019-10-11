Man arrested after vehicle pursuit in Waupaca County

FREMONT, Wis. (WFRV) — The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says a man has been taken into custody after leading officials on a high speed chase Friday morning.

Just before 2:20 a.m., deputies were notified of a vehicle traveling westbound in an eastbound lane on US Highway 10 near Highway 49 in the Town of Fremont.

The driver reportedly passed a marked Waupaca Police Department patrol vehicle and failed to stop when the officer activated lights and sirens.

The Waupaca County Sheriff then assisted in stopping the vehicle. Deputies say the vehicle was previously reported stolen from the city of Oshkosh.

During the pursuit, the vehicle struck a Sheriff’s Office vehicle, causing minor damage.

Officials say the stolen vehicle was stopped after the tires were deflated by law enforcement.

The suspect was taken into custody for eluding, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, recklessly endangering safety, and hit and run of an attended vehicle.

The suspect has not been identified.