FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – There is an active investigation happening in the City of Fond du Lac after officers encountered a 21-year-old man who was shooting at vehicles near a local Family Dollar store on Saturday night

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, just after 8 p.m., two officers were driving near the Family Dollar located on W. Johnson Street when they saw a suspect standing in the parking lot of the store while shooting at two vehicles.

Without regard for their own safety, both officers reportedly ran toward the gunfire resulting in the suspect fleeing on foot.

A short foot pursuit began and ended when the officers took the suspect into custody at gunpoint near the dead end of N. Bell Street.

Officials confirmed that the 21-year-old had ditched the handgun during the chase. The handgun was later recovered by officials. The suspect has been identified as a 21-year-old Fond du Lac man.

Additionally, during the chase, law enforcement reported that one of the involved vehicles remained in the area while the second involved vehicle left.

A short while later, at around 8:20 p.m., security from St. Agnes Hospital notified police that a patient with a gunshot wound had arrived in the emergency room with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were able to determine that the victim was connected with the shooting in the parking lot of Family Dollar. The victim was identified as a 32-year-old woman from Fond du Lac.

Authorities confirmed that no officers were injured during this incident. The suspect did suffer injuries related to the foot pursuit and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing. Local 5 will continue to provide updates as it progresses.