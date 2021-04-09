Man arrested at Madison airport with gun in bag

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a Missouri man who apparently tried to smuggle a loaded handgun onto a plane at the Dane County Regional Airport.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release that the 42-year-old man is from Fulton, Missouri.

He tried to board a plane at 6 a.m. Friday when federal Transportation Security Administration workers detected the handgun in his bag at a security checkpoint and alerted deputies.

The sheriff’s department said the man doesn’t have a concealed carry permit and was taken to jail.

The release didn’t offer any further details. A sheriff’s spokeswoman didn’t immediately respond to a message.

