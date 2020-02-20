Man arrested following Two Rivers stabbing incident

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 23-year-old man has been arrested following a stabbing in Two Rivers.

The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office says authorities were dispatched to the 6700 block of Manitou Drive just after 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, the Sheriff’s Office says it was determined that the two men living in the residence became involved in a verbal and physical confrontation.

During the confrontation, authorities say 23-year-old Jon Paul Douglas Brutscher stabbed the other man numerous times.

The 30-year-old man, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital for serious injuries. The Sheriff’s Office says that man is in stable condition.

Brutscher was arrested for Attempted Homicide and is currently being held in the Manitowoc County Jail.

