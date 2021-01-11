Man arrested for 18th OWI had a valid drivers license at time of arrest

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — 74-year-old Wallace Bowers appeared in Brown County Court Friday, after an overnight crash that knocked out power to the east side of Green Bay.

It was the 18th time Bowers had been cited for an OWI.

“At this point, even at a 10th OWI, drunk driving is a clear and present danger to the community,” Brown County Court Commissioner Cynthia Vopal said in court Friday.

Bowers had a valid drivers license at the time of the crash.

“We’ve got to do something to keep people like this off the road and stay off the road,” Green Bay Police Chief Andrew Smith said of the case.

Senator Andre Jacque (R) De Pere spoke with Local 5 about Wisconsin’s drunk driving problem on Monday.

“Drunk driving in Wisconsin and really the lack of seriousness that we take it with so many times is disturbing,” he said.

A state law went into effect in 2018 that strengthened penalties for a fourth OWI or higher.

Those penalties include a lifetime license revocation.

Bowers’ 17th owi was in 2011, before that law went into effect.

“If you’ve already committed that many drunk driving offenses, people aren’t necessarily going to listen when they’re told ‘your license has been taken away,'” Sen. Jacque said.

Sen. Jacque says drunk driving should be taken more seriously before it gets to that point.

Right now, a first offense OWI in Wisconsin is a civil infraction, not a criminal offense.

“People feel that it’s an acceptable risk or that it’s not going to be taken seriously, that they essentially have a freebie,” Sen. Jacque said, “when so many traffic fatalities that we have are when someone’s caught for the first time drunk driving.”

In court, Bowers said he has been sober since his 2011 arrest.

“I believe that medications i have to be on kind of interfered with the few drinks that I did have,” he told the court.

Bowers is being held in the Brown County Jail on a $30,000 cash bond.

He’s due in court for a continued initial appearance on January 29th.