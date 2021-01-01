FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Man arrested for 4th OWI early New Year’s Day in Winnebago Co.

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) The Wisconsin State Patrol has arrested 45-year-old Scott Claussen for his 4th offense OWI.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Northeast Region Fond du Lac Post, the incident happened around 2:45 a.m. on Friday, January 1. A trooper saw a gray Jeep Wrangler parked in traffic on Green Valley Road near Woodenshoe Road in Winnebago County.

Upon contact with Claussen, the trooper recognized several signs of impairment.

Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were attempted, with Claussen only being able to complete one. He was taken into custody for Operating Under the Influence – 4th Offense while he was under .02 BAC restriction.

“Pursuant to the direction of the Wisconsin Supreme Court, as found in Supreme Court Rule 20:3.6,
Trial Publicly, you are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is
presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.”

Latest Stories

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Hoops: FVA powers handle steep nonconference tests

Green Bay Nation 12/30: Goodbye, Titans

Green Bay Nation 12-30: Pick 'Em

Green Bay Nation 12-30: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 12-30: Top Five Tweets

Green Bay Nation 12-30: Breaking down the Bears