Man arrested for 4th OWI early New Year’s Day in Winnebago Co.

(WFRV) The Wisconsin State Patrol has arrested 45-year-old Scott Claussen for his 4th offense OWI.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol Northeast Region Fond du Lac Post, the incident happened around 2:45 a.m. on Friday, January 1. A trooper saw a gray Jeep Wrangler parked in traffic on Green Valley Road near Woodenshoe Road in Winnebago County.

Upon contact with Claussen, the trooper recognized several signs of impairment.

Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were attempted, with Claussen only being able to complete one. He was taken into custody for Operating Under the Influence – 4th Offense while he was under .02 BAC restriction.

