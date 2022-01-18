Man arrested for 5th OWI after driving over round-a-bout in Kaukauna

KAUKAUNA, Wis. (WFRV) – A driver reportedly did not slow down when exiting I-41 and ended up in a ditch, but not before driving over a round-a-bout as well as hitting a street sign.

According to the Kaukauna Police Department, on Jan. 17 around 1:30 p.m. officers responded near the I-41 northbound off-ramp to CTH J/Lawe Street for a crash. A car reportedly drove over the round-a-bout and ended up in a ditch.

When officers arrived they found the vehicle and the driver who was a 58-year-old man. When the driver spoke with an officer, it was believed that the driver may be under the influence.

The man was arrested after field sobriety tests and observations on the scene. He was arrested for his fifth offense operating while intoxicated.

Authorities say the driver appeared to exit I-41 and not slow down at the top of the round-a-bout at Lawe Street. The driver reportedly continue at a high speed over the round-a-bout and crashed into the ditch on the other side.

Photo Courtesy of Kaukauna Police Department

Photo Courtesy of Kaukauna Police Department

The man was booked into the Outagamie County Jail.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story if more details are released.