(WFRV) – A man from Marquette County was arrested for his fifth OWI after authorities had to use a tire deflation device because he did not pull over.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, on June 13 around 7 p.m., authorities responded to a complaint of a driver that was driving erratically. The driver reportedly did not stop.

Shortly after, the vehicle hit a tire deflation device and came to a stop on I-41 northbound just south of STH 21. The driver, identified as 58-year-old Michael Welch, was placed in custody. Welch is reportedly from Montello.

Authorities reportedly saw signs of impairment, and after standardized field sobriety tests were done, the driver was arrested. He was arrested for Operating While Intoxicated 5th Offense.

The incident is still under investigation, and no additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story if more details are released.