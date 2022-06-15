PACKWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Montello was arrested for his fifth OWI after he had a breath test reading of .22 and had a hard time keeping his eyes open.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, on June 10 a driver showed signs of impairment following a traffic stop. Officials say the man had a hard time keeping his eyes open.

Additionally, the driver had bloodshot and eyes as well as ‘thick’, slurred and slow speech. The driver was identified as 37-year-old David Denson from Montello.

Officials said that Denson had a preliminary breath test of 0.22. Field sobriety tests were also conducted on Denson.

Denson was arrested for his fifth OWI, which is a felony, as well as felony bail jumping.

Court records show that Denson is scheduled for his initial appearance on June 20. No additional information was provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.