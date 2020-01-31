Man arrested for 5th OWI in Shawano Co., traveled 14 miles on the wrong side of highway

SHAWANO CO., Wis. (WFRV) – The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says a wrong-way driver was arrested Friday morning after a deputy deflated the vehicle’s tires.

Officials say they received information that a vehicle was traveling in the wrong lane on Highway 29. Deputies then responded to the area and located the vehicle.

A Sheriff’s deputy attempted to gain the driver’s attention with siren and emergency lights as well as a spotlight. The driver reportedly did not pull over or stop.

The deputy then got ahead of the vehicle and deployed the spike strips which deflated the front tires. Officials say the vehicle continued for some distance with tires smoking, but eventually came to a stop.

Authorities say the driver acted as though he did not know he was in the wrong lane or that officers were around him. He then reportedly failed field sobriety tests and was arrested for his 5th OWI offense.

Charges for reckless driving and operating on the wrong way of a divided highway were also referred to the District Attorney’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle traveled 14 miles in the wrong lane.