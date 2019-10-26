Man arrested for 5th OWI, with 4 children in 3-vehicle crash

FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — A 33-year-old Winneconne man has been arrested by Wisconsin State Patrol for a 5th OWI with children following a three-vehicle crash Friday night.

Officials say they responded to the crash on Highway 151 interchange at Interstate 41 in Fond du Lac County shortly after 5 p.m.

State troopers say the driver of a minivan involved, Andrew Schimke, appeared to be impaired.

Field sobriety tests were administered and afterwards, the driver was arrested for OWI with a child under the age of 16.

The man and the four children inside the minivan at the time were taken to the hospital with injuries. Their current conditions are unknown.