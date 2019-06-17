Man arrested for allegedly stealing 40-foot sailboat

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) -- A man in Sheboygan is in custody for reportedly stealing a 40-foot sailboat and taking it on a joyride on Lake Michigan.

According to CBS 58, The U.S. Coast Guard responded to a report of a large sailboat drifting away Saturday morning. When authorities boarded the boat, they found a 51-year-old man aboard, who did not have ID or boat registration.

The suspect is believed to be homeless. He was recently staying at the Salvation Army but was removed for reportedly creating a disturbance.

According to the Sheboygan Police Department, the sailboat was worth $450,000 and was damaged during the ride by running the boat aground. The suspect is facing possible charges of felony theft, trespassing, criminal damage to property and OWI.