MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old was arrested for Arson following a fire on the property of Van’s Bar in Manitowoc.

According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on December 12 authorities were sent to a reported fire to a detached structure on the property of Van’s Bar. Crews were able to put out the fire and stop the fire from causing significant damage to adjacent properties.

The detached structure ended up being determined as a total loss. A joint investigation was done between the fire and police departments. Video footage ended up leading to a person of interest who entered and exited the structure before the flames were seen.

Two days later on December 14, the person of interest was identified as 27-year-old Alex Braun. Authorities interviewed Braun and he reportedly admitted to being the person in the video.

He apparently suggested that he had carelessly discarded smoking materials which could have caused the fire and damage. Braun was arrested for Arson and Disorderly Conduct.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. No additional information was released.

At this time, court records show that Braun is not officially charged.