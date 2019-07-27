Man arrested for displaying handgun

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — The Green Bay Police Department said they arrested a suspect involved in displaying a handgun to a woman and her coworker.

Officials said around 1 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, they responded to a call at 544 Acme St. about a man who threatened a woman and her coworker with a gun.

The suspect was a 30-year-old Green Bay resident who was later arrested on charges of 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety and Disorderly Conduct-Domestic Abuse.

Police said the suspect and the victim lived together.

Officials recovered the firearm and said there is no danger to the public. No one was hurt during the incident.

The incident remains under investigation and no further information is being released.