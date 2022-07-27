OXFORD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Portage man has been arrested for his second alleged burglary of the Oxford Laundromat in Marquette County and has confessed to five other incidents since 2019.

On its Facebook page, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office shared that a suspect was identified from video surveillance of an attempted burglary at the Oxford Laundromat on July 11. Authorities say that during the incident, surveillance cameras were removed from the ceiling and a door had been taken off the hinges.

Deputies state that a local police agency identified the man as Joshua Birdsill. Birdsill was arrested three days after the incident on July 14.

During his arrest, authorities say that Birdsill admitted to three burglaries and two attempted burglaries, all of which have occurred since 2019, including a different attempt at the same laundromat in 2021.

Birdsill’s other confessed burglaries include Frannie Mae’s Restaurant in Oxford, the Starlite Lodge in Packwaukee, and an attempted burglary at the Oasis Bar in Endeavor.

According to court records, a cash bond has been set at $10,000.

Charges to Birdsill include:

2 Counts: Burglary – Room Within Building Class F Felony

Burglary – Building or Dwelling Class F Felony

Attempt Burglary – Building or Dwelling Class F Felony

Attempt Burglary- Room Within Building Class F Felony

Possession of Burglarious Tools Class I Felony

Criminal Damage to Property Class A Misdemeanor



In Wisconsin, a Class F Felony is punishable by up to a $25,000 fine and/or a state prison sentence of up to 12 years and 6 months.

Local 5 will update this story when more information becomes available.