Man arrested for OWI 5th offense in Fond du lac County

(WFRV) – One person has been arrested in Fond du Lac County after driving under the influence, his 5th offense on Saturday morning around 10:24 a.m.

51-year-old Timothy Williams of Red Granite was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol after a trooper stopped Williams in his 2012 Dodge Caliber for speeding following a complaint on I-41 southbound near Lost Arrow Road in Fond du Lac County. Williams showed signs of impairment and after a standardized field sobriety test, was arrested.

A blood draw was taken and he was booked into the Fond du lac County jail. Charges included 5th offense operating while under the influence, open intoxicants and speed. A charge of possession of paraphernalia and possession of schedule IV narcotics are being referred.