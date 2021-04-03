FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Man arrested for OWI 5th offense in Fond du lac County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WFRV) – One person has been arrested in Fond du Lac County after driving under the influence, his 5th offense on Saturday morning around 10:24 a.m.

51-year-old Timothy Williams of Red Granite was arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol after a trooper stopped Williams in his 2012 Dodge Caliber for speeding following a complaint on I-41 southbound near Lost Arrow Road in Fond du Lac County. Williams showed signs of impairment and after a standardized field sobriety test, was arrested.

A blood draw was taken and he was booked into the Fond du lac County jail. Charges included 5th offense operating while under the influence, open intoxicants and speed. A charge of possession of paraphernalia and possession of schedule IV narcotics are being referred.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

High School Football: Kimberly, Bay Port and Fond du Lac keep rolling

Martens family continues mushing legacy

St. Mary's Springs bounces back against crosstown rival Winnebago Lutheran

Titans sweep UW-Eau Claire in mid-week twin bill

Wisconsin native becomes first non-Alaskan to win Junior Iditarod

Neenah divers hope to make splash at state