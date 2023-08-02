GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has arrested a 45-year-old man on suspicion of Operating While Intoxicated following a crash into a building on South Webster Avenue.

According to a release, officers were sent to the scene on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. for a SUV that had reportedly crashed into a building in the 900 block and fled.

The suspected vehicle was located within minutes of the call near the intersection of Porlier Street and South Clay Street. Emergency personnel also responded to evaluate the driver for his injuries.

Initial reports by witnesses indicate that the vehicle had gone through a red light before crashing. No one was inside the building at the time of the impact.

The Green Bay Police Department is still investigating this incident, and no additional details were provided.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Green Bay Police Department at 920-448-3200 and reference case #23-242326.