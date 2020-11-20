FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Man arrested for OWI after falling asleep at the wheel, rolling truck near Fond du Lac

Photo courtesy Wisconsin State Patrol

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was recently extricated from his vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital after rolling his truck while intoxicated.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the man was operating while intoxicated, causing a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-41 near Fond du Lac at around 8:45 a.m.

A trooper from the Fond du Lac Post arrested the man, who needed to be extricated from his vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The driver told the trooper that he thought he did the right thing by staying at his friend’s house after drinking the night before.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the man did the right thing but did not wait long enough to drive.

“While he was driving, he fell asleep at the wheel and woke up when his truck hit the rumble strips. He overcorrected his steering, which caused his vehicle to roll,” State Patrol says. “Fortunately, he only received minor injuries from the crash.”

