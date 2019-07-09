Man arrested for string of thefts, one including a cheeseburger

STURGEON BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A suspect encountered law enforcement in Wisconsin’s Peninsula numerous times last week for theft and Operating under the Influence.

According to a Facebook post by the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1700 block of Egg Harbor Road to investigate a theft complaint on July 2.

Theft Investigation On Tuesday, July 2nd, 2019 an officer was dispatched to the 1700 block of Egg Harbor Road to… Posted by Sturgeon Bay Police Department on Tuesday, July 9, 2019

A male suspect had reportedly entered a convenience store and walked around. While walking around, the suspect stole a cheeseburger from a cooler. He then observed a briefcase containing a laptop, phone, and other personal items inside the store.

He then stole the briefcase and fled out of the store.

Police say they were able to identify the suspect because he was arrested the night before for Operating under the Influence.

The next day, July 3, the suspect was located by the Kewaunee County Sheriff’s Department when he was again arrested for Operating under the Influence.

The suspect was then released to the Sturgeon Bay Police Department and reportedly transported to the Door County Jail.

Officials say that when the suspect was at the jail, an officer noticed the man was wearing boots that had a security tag on them.

It was discovered then that he also reportedly shoplifted from an area business. That investigation is currently ongoing according to police.

Lost items were recovered and returned to the victim.

Sturgeon Bay Police say they referred charges of felony theft and retail theft to the Door County District Attorney’s Office.