Man arrested in 1976 cold case found competent to stand trial

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oconto County man has been found competent to stand trial in a Marinette County cold case.

Court records show 83-year-old Raymand Vannieuwenhoven appeared for a competency hearing in Marinette County Court Wednesday afternoon.

He was charged in 2019 for allegedly killing David Schuldes and Ellen Mathys, both of Green Bay, in McClintock Park over 40 years ago.

DNA evidence helped authorities arrest Vannieuwenhoven in the investigation.

The arrest stunned the residents of Lakewood, a northern Wisconsin town surrounded by forests and small lakes, where Vannieuwenhoven lived.

Vannieuwenhoven was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of first-degree sexual assault in March 2019.

Late last summer, Vannieuwenhoven entered not guilty pleas in court. Earlier this year, a competency exam was ordered for Vannieuwenhoven.

A motion hearing has been scheduled for late January 2021.

