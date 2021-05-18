Man arrested in Fond du Lac after two separate high-speed chases in Dodge County

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man drove his motorcycle through residential yards and lead authorities on two separate high-speed chases in Dodge County, before getting arrested in Fond du Lac.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, on May 17 around 12:20 p.m., Lomira residents reported a man on a motorcycle was on their property and mentioned that ‘he was running from the police.’ The man was reportedly driving through residential yards in the area.

Multiple people flagged down a sergeant from the sheriff’s office. The sergeant then located the suspect and tried to stop him, which lead to a pursuit but the suspect drove off-road and the chase was stopped.

Shortly after that incident, another resident reported the suspect came to their residence in rural Leroy and stole their property. The suspect reportedly used the threat of force to prevent the resident from calling 911.

Deputies followed leads regarding the motorcycle and the suspect in nearby areas.

Around 3:00 p.m., another sheriff’s office sergeant witnessed the suspect committing additional traffic violations and tried to pull over the vehicle. For the second time, the suspect fled at high speeds. It was confirmed that it was the suspect from the earlier incidents.

The second chase was stopped as the suspect entered Fond du Lac County. Shortly after, the suspect was reported to have crashed in the City of Fond du Lac.

A suspect that matched the description from the earlier incidents was found inside of a business and was taken into custody by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, Fond du Lac Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol.

The suspect was turned over to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and will be held at the Dodge County Jail on a probation hold pending the investigation.

There is no further information regarding the incident, Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

The full release can be viewed on the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office website.