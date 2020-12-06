Man arrested in Green Bay after driving off railroad bridge into Fox River

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was arrested after driving off a railroad bridge and into the Fox River on Saturday morning.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, on Saturday, police received a report of a vehicle that had driven off a railroad bridge and into the Fox River off of McDonald Street.

Officials say the driver, identified as a man, was able to get out of the car on his own and swim to shore. The man was then taken to a local hospital to be checked for hypothermia.

Authorities say the man had given police conflicting statements as to if anyone else was in the sinking vehicle.

The Green Bay Police Department dive team was then quickly called on the scene where they were able to locate the vehicle and confirm that no one was inside.

Police say the driver was arrested for an OWI.

Courtesy of Green Bay Police Department

Courtesy of Green Bay Police Department

Courtesy of Green Bay Police Department

Courtesy of Green Bay Police Department

Courtesy of Green Bay Police Department

After sharing the news of the incident on its Facebook page, the Green Bay Police Department writes, “Please, don’t drink and drive. There are many options for a safe ride home.”

Assisting agencies included, the US Coast Guard, Green Bay Metro Fire Department, and Heavy Duty Towing.