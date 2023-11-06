MERCER, Wis. (WFRV) – A man accused of robbing a bank and fleeing police officers in northern Wisconsin has been taken into custody.

On Monday, November 6, shortly before 1:45 p.m., the Iron County Dispatch received a call from Associated Bank in the Town of Mercer reporting that they had been robbed by a man wearing a mask.

A description of the vehicle and the direction it was traveling was broadcast to all responding deputies. Eventually, a deputy recognized the suspect’s vehicle and began following it south on U.S. Route 51.

The Iron County Sheriff’s Office says when additional units responded, a traffic stop was initiated, but the suspect refused to pull over and allegedly took off at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle attempted to turn onto Chippewa Forrest Road, where the suspect lost control and rolled the vehicle several times.

Deputies took the male into custody, and an undisclosed amount of cash was recovered from the scene.

The suspect was taken to Aspirus Howard Young Medical Center for evaluation, and when he was medically cleared, he was booked into the Iron County Jail.