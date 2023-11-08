TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) – A 42-year-old Two Rivers man was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly pointed a gun at a utility worker on Madison Street.

A Facebook post from the Two Rivers Police Department states that the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. on November 8, when officers received a report of a man pointing a firearm at a utility worker in the 1900 block of Madison Street.

Officers immediately responded and secured the area.

The suspect was identified as a 42-year-old Two Rivers resident. He was subsequently arrested without further incident and taken to the Manitowoc County Jail.

The release notes that he is being referred to the Manitowoc County District Attorney’s Office for Disorderly Conduct with a Weapon and Criminal Damage to Property.

The investigation is ongoing and no additional details have been provided.

Local 5 will update this article when new information is released.