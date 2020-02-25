Man arrested in Waupaca after allegedly shooting girlfriend, leading authorities on vehicle pursuit

WAUPACA, Wis. (WFRV) – A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting his girlfriend and leading Waupaca authorities on a vehicle pursuit.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office says they received a call from the man shortly before 10:45 p.m. on Monday. The man told officials he shot his girlfriend.

Responding units say they located the man’s vehicle north of Waupaca. The man fled police in the vehicle.

Following a brief pursuit, authorities say the man was taken into custody. A handgun was recovered at the scene of the pursuit.

Waupaca Police say they located the woman at a residence in Waupaca with a gunshot wound.

The female was transported to the hospital and then flown to Theda Care in Neenah.

Authorities say the condition of the woman is unknown.

Waupaca Police say the investigation into this incident is ongoing and no further information is available at this time. The public is not believed to be in any danger.

