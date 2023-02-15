WAUSAU, Wis. (WFRV) – Officers in north-central Wisconsin arrested a Wausau man after a complaint of shots fired inside a home, in which the man was allegedly intoxicated at the time.

A release provided by the Wausau Police Department states that the incident happened on Wednesday morning in the 700 block of Forest Street.

Officers say that 43-year-old Brian R. Penny was arrested as a result of the incident and that there is no ongoing threat to the community.

43-year-old Brian Penny. (Photo Credit: Wausau Police Department)

Authorities were dispatched to the residence around 8:40 a.m. after receiving reports that Penny was intoxicated and had fired a handgun inside the home.

The release says that officers worked with the assistance of Marathon County Dispatch to make ‘telephone’ contact with Penny.

Shortly after, Penny exited the home and was taken into custody without further incident. As a result of the investigation, Penny was arrested and transported to the Marathon County Jail.

The following charges have been recommended to the Marathon County District Attorney’s Office:

Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety (domestic-related)

Disorderly Conduct (domestic-related)

Armed while Intoxicated

Felon in Possession of a Firearm

No one was injured as a result of the incident and no further information was provided.