MEDFORD, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in central Wisconsin are attempting to locate a man associated with a ‘traveling gypsy paving scam operation’ that targets elderly victims into paying a larger sum of money than what was quoted.

According to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office, authorities are trying to locate 34-year-old Brandon M. Ferguson who is associated with the operation that operates under the name of Community Blacktop LLC.

Authorities say that Ferguson has been known to solicit elderly individuals at their homes, claiming to have leftover blacktop from other job sites. Workers will then give the victims a low estimate to try and ‘bait’ the victims into hiring them for minor work.

It was noted that different tactics have been used, however, the scammers allegedly tend to ‘strong-arm’ the victims into paying a much larger amount than what was originally quoted.

Community Blacktop LLC is known to travel nationally but they are known to have ties to the Hastings, Minnesota, area, and were recently in Abbotsford on October 11 and the Eau Claire, Wisconsin, area back in 2020.

During the 2020 Eau Claire incident, authorities say Ferguson was operating under the name MVP Valued Paving.

Recently in Medford, Ferguson reportedly showed a Michigan driver’s license at a bank identifying himself as Daniel P. Mickelson of Iron River, Michigan, in order to cash a large check from a victim.

Deputies say that Ferguson is wanted in connection to this incident for Identity Theft and Fraud against a Financial Institution.

Any relevant information relating to this scam or Ferguson’s whereabouts can be reported to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office.