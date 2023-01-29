JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 25-year-old was arrested in southern Wisconsin after reportedly trying to steal multiple cars from people in a Walmart parking lot.

According to the Janesville Police Department, officers were made aware of the suspicious activity around 9:50 a.m. on January 27.

The release states that several officers responded to the area, found a 73-year-old victim at a TA Express, and contacted the reporting individual and loss prevention at Walmart.

It was then learned that the suspect, Dallas Moore, stopped a Cadillac and was unsuccessful in opening the door to the vehicle.

Shortly after, Moore reportedly went to the west side of the building, stopped a second car, and “tried to violently pull the driver from the car.”

The 73-year-old victim, who was the person officers made contact with upon arrival, was wearing his seatbelt and was unable to be removed from the vehicle.

During the carjacking attempt, Moore’s shoe was allegedly left behind in the car.

Authorities used surveillance video from Walmart to get a description of the suspect.

According to the release, a citizen provided information relating to Moore’s location around 1:15 p.m. Subsequently, officers found Moore at a Super 8 Motel and took him into custody.

A collaboration of good police work and positive relationships helped resolve this incident. The first citizen reported what seemed suspicious and alerted us to the area before the victim called. The second concerned citizen reported the suspects whereabouts which was key in making an arrest and ensuring community safety. It is this collaboration and trust that helps us solve these types of crimes. Janesville Police Department

No injuries were reported during the incident.

Moore is currently being held at the Rock County Jail on a charge of Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent by Use of Force.