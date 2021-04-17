Man attempts to abduct 9-year-old Farmington girl, Waupaca deputies search for suspect

FARMINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the man who attempted to abduct a 9-year-old Farmington girl near her home on Friday afternoon.

According to deputies, at around 3:45 p.m., the 9-year-old Farmington girl was getting off the school bus in her driveway, located on Lamplighter Lane, when a man, who was hiding in the bushes on the side of the driveway, grabbed her by the wrist as she walked by.

Officials say the man then led the girl into a wooded area, before getting spooked, and running away. The 9-year-old girl then ran home.

Authorities describe the man to be 5′09″ and 200 pounds. He was wearing black jeans, black shoes, a thin black jacket, and a black ski mask. If you have any information on this incident contact the Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office at 715-258-4466.