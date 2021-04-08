Trying to impress his daughter, man attempts to enter elephant exhibit at Milwaukee zoo

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Elephants smash pumpkins at the Oregon Zoo, October 18, 2019 (KOIN)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A man accused of climbing over a fence at the Milwaukee County Zoo’s elephant enclosure is facing a trespassing charge.

Sheriff’s officials detained the man after zoo security called deputies Wednesday afternoon. The man was escorted from the property.

Authorities say the man wanted to impress his daughter and climbed over a locked fenced area in the outdoor elephant exhibit.

He started climbing over a secondary fence, but zoo officials say he never made it into the enclosure.

The incident took place nearly three weeks after a California man was arrested and charged after he was caught inside the San Diego Zoo’s elephant habitat with his 2-year-old daughter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kimberly's Lucky Wurtz retires as head boys basketball coach

Pulaski uses grateful attitude as abbreviated season moves ahead

Kimberly boys sweep rival Kaukauna, sweep FVA triangular

First half goals help Notre Dame knock off Appleton East, 5-3

UW-Oshkosh baseball looks to jumpstart momentum from a year ago

John Mittelstadt follows in brother’s footsteps as part of the Gamblers