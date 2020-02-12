FOX VALLEY AREA REGIONAL NEWS: Calumet County, Fond du Lac County, Outagamie County, Winnebago County

Man back onshore after truck falls through ice in Winnebago County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A man is safe after his truck reportedly went through the ice near Lone Willow Island on Lake Winneconne near Poygan on Wednesday morning.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report from the man at around 6:35 a.m.

Officials tell Local 5 that the man and rescue crews are back to shore at this time.

There is no word yet on the condition of the man.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories