Man back onshore after truck falls through ice in Winnebago County

POYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A man is safe after his truck reportedly went through the ice near Lone Willow Island on Lake Winneconne near Poygan on Wednesday morning.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report from the man at around 6:35 a.m.

Officials tell Local 5 that the man and rescue crews are back to shore at this time.

There is no word yet on the condition of the man.

