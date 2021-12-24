Man caught on camera taking money from a Wisconsin church’s donation boxes

SHULLSBURG, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in southern Wisconsin are trying to identify a suspect who allegedly stole money from a local church’s donation boxes.
According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, on Dec. 22 around 4:30 p.m. an unidentified man searched and took money from donation boxes and jars at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church. Authorities were able to get still images of the offender from the church’s surveillance footage.
The suspect is described as wearing the following:
- Blue Jeans
- A black Columbia jacket
- A blue hooded sweatshirt
- Dark-colored tennis shoes with a light-colored side of the soles
- Dark-framed glasses
- Camouflage baseball-style hat
There was no information on the amount of money that was stolen. Shullsburg is about an hour and a half southwest of Madison.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call 608-776-4870. Local 5 will update this story if more information is released.