MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Police are trying to identify a man who attempted to break a Kay Jewelers glass display in southern Wisconsin.

The Menomonee Falls Police Department reports the unknown man tried breaking the glass with a brick around 1 p.m. on June 1, 2022.

Officers have released footage that shows the man wearing a red t-shirt, a black baseball hat, tan cargo shorts, and red/white Jordan shoes. Police describe him as 5’07”-6’00”, medium build, tattoos on his right arm/forearm, and a beard.

The video shows the man got into a tan, 2013-2015 Chevrolet Malibu that didn’t have registration on it.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Officer Muehlenkamp and reference the case number 22-014501.

You can even make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505 or through the website here.