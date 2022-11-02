UNDERHILL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify a man who allegedly trespassed on private property and tried to steal a catalytic converter.

Deputies say that the man was on private property on Harrys Road in the Town of Underhill and allegedly attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle that was on the property.

If you have any information related to this incident, you are asked to contact the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office at 920-834-6900.

No other information about the incident was provided.