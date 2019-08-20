Man charged after colliding with school bus, facing maximum 145 years prison

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) — A jury in Columbia County recently found a semi-truck driver guilty of 30 charges after colliding with a stopped school bus.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, 43-year-old Wayne Murphy faces a maximum of 145 years in prison for 30 counts of causing injury while operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and causing injury while driving recklessly.

Court records show Murphy was driving a semi in May of 2018 when he struck a bus stopped on the shoulder of the highway.

The bus was carrying more than 30 middle school-aged children and chaperones on their way to Wisconsin Dells for a field trip.

Murphy was reportedly under the influence of alprazolam and sertraline.

Wisconsin State Patrol says they received a welfare check request from Murphy’s trucking company after other drivers on the road called the company to report Murphy was “all over the road” before the crash.

Five children suffered great bodily harm, according to officials, while many more suffered less severe injuries.

Murphy is set to appear in court in November for a sentencing hearing.