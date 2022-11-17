OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The man who is accused of killing his wife and a witness to the murder back in October 2020 was found guilty of all three charges.

54-year-old Andrew Clark was convicted by a jury in Winnebago County Court on Thursday for two counts of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide and one count of Attempt Mutilating a Corpse.

Clark initially told authorities that his house in Omro was on fire and that someone had broken in. He also told authorities that his wife, 36-year-old Melissa Matz, was not breathing.

After arriving on the scene, law enforcement noticed a heavy odor of gasoline. After finding Matz and 40-year-old Lavar Wallace from Appleton dead, authorities found towels and rags soaked in gasoline surrounding one of the victims.

A melted candle located in the same area appeared to be used as a makeshift fuse. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says these factors are characteristic of a failed attempt to start a fire at the home.

Clark was then taken into custody on unrelated matters, and officers say that once at the home, Clark shot Matz and Wallace, then attempted to conceal the homicides by burning the corpses.

Clark was accompanied by 36-year-old Michael Draine, who was charged with one count of Harboring/Aiding a Felon. That charge was dismissed.

Andrew Clark is expected to be back in court for his sentencing hearing on January 17, 2023.