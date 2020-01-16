Man charged in 2017 Appleton bar shooting found guilty

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) — The man charged after reportedly causing a number of events that resulted in an officer shooting and killing a bystander in Appleton in May 2017 has been found guilty of multiple charges due to no contest pleas.

Court documents show 36-year-old Henry Nellum of Milwaukee appeared in Outagamie County Court on Thursday.

He was found guilty of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Felony Murder – Battery with the Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Possessing a Firearm – Convicted of a Felony, Operating Firearm While Intoxicated, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon.

According to the criminal complaint, Nellum told officers he was drunk at Jacks’s Apple Pub when a man he didn’t know came up to him and started talking. The man punched him for no reason. After that Nellum said he got up and started fighting the man. He told officers that at that point, he took out his gun to try to pass it off to someone so he could fight the man. He was unsure of where the gun went but heard it go off as it was pointed toward the ground. Nellum says that he thought the man was trying to grab the gun at one point. He admits that he got the gun about 8 months earlier.

An officer outside the bar was said to have entered the side door, encountered the suspect who was said to have a gun and shot the suspect. The suspect, Jimmie Sanders, died later at the hospital. Two other people suffered non-life threatening injuries, one with a gunshot wound.

Nellum is scheduled to be in court again on April 3.