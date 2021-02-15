Man charged in cold case pens letter to Local 5 News

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — In a letter sent to local 5 news dated Friday February 13th, Lou Archie Griffin says his rights have been violated by investigators.

Griffin claims he was falsely accused of First Degree Intentional Homicide by Green Bay Police.

“thus violating the plaintiff cilvil rights and constitutional rights.”

He continues on, alleging: “the Green Bay Police Department and Racine Police Department made false statements to obtain a false complaint.”

In that criminal complaint, investigators detail the DNA evidence leading to his arrest.

“a DNA analyst at the Wisconsin Crime Lab was able to extract a DNA profile from the cigarette butt and one of the beer cans that had been discarded by Lou Griffin.”

That DNA was compared to DNA found on Holstead’s body back in 1986, “and they are an autosomal DNA match,” reads the criminal complaint.

The match led to Griffin’s arrest, but he still has questions.

A list of eight queries follows, asking about a murder weapon – additional DNA – and criticizing his one million dollar bond.

Griffin adds “I am very sure that I will interview with you in the near future,” but first, “you must ask these questions to da/David L. Lasee in front of a camera.”

You can read Griffin’s letter in full below: