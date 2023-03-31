LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The man charged with killing two people in Oconto County was found competent and will be back in court in early June.

According to court records, 28-year-old David Steinmetz was found competent to proceed. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for June 7.

Steinmetz is facing two charges of 1st-degree intentional homicide for allegedly killing 75-year-old Paul Brennan and 55-year-old Lori Steinmetz. Back on October 2, 2022, authorities got a call just after 9 a.m. saying two people were seen unresponsive outside a home.

Brennan and Lori Steinmetz were found with multiple gunshot wounds. David Steinmetz was identified as a person of interest.

He was later found in the parking lot of Thompson’s Market in Oconto. He was taken into custody without incident.

No additional information was provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story as the case moves forward.