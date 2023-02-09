(WFRV) – A northern Wisconsin man has been charged with 15 counts related to domestic abuse and battery, in three different counties within a nine-month period.

A release provided by the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday announced that Frank Schuman, a 29-year-old from Lac Du Flambeau is facing charges in Oneida County, Vilas County, and Outagamie County.

Officials say the charges include alleged abuse against three different people between January 1, and May 1, 2022.

According to the criminal complaints, Mr. Schuman allegedly broke one person’s jaw and sexually assaulted them, repeatedly assaulted and choked another person, and physically assaulted a third person.

The DCI was assisted with the investigation by the following departments:

Oneida County Sheriff’s Office

Vilas County Sheriff’s Office

Forest County Sheriff’s Office

Minocqua Police Department

Lac Du Flambeau Police Department

Woodruff Police Department

Appleton Police Department.

Authorities are asking anyone with information that will assist in this investigation to contact the DCI at 608-266-1671.

No additional information was provided.