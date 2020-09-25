Man charged with homicide after Oshkosh shooting incident

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oshkosh man has been charged following the shooting death of another man last weekend.

At around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, Oshkosh Police were dispatched to a welfare check in the 1700 block of Taft Avenue after a man was found lying in the hallway of an apartment building.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a 36-year-old man who had sustained a gunshot wound. They immediately began performing life-saving measures and transported the man, identified as Jarvis Gladney, to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives from the Oshkosh Police Department say they were able to quickly identify a suspect during the course of their investigation.

The SWAT team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded to an address for the suspect. For about six hours, authorities were on the scene and negotiators spole with the suspect. Officers were able to safely take the suspect into custody.

That suspect, now identified as 27-year-old Ricardo Martinez Mendez of Oshkosh, has been charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide in Winnebago County Court.

If convicted, he could face imprisonment for life, according to officials.

Martinez Mendez’s brother, who spoke with him after the incident, told investigators that Martinez Mendez admitted to shooting Gladney. According to the criminal complaint, Martinez Mendez said Gladney, who lived above him in the apartment complex, “had said something about his girlfriend.”

Witnesses reported hearing sounds that appeared to be a physical altercation between Martinez Mendez and Gladney before hearing a loud bang in the hallway. That’s when they found Gladney unresponsive in the hallway.

Martinez Mendez is scheduled to appear in Winnebago County Court on Friday afternoon.

