Man charged with homicide following Ashwaubenon domestic violence incident

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An Oconto Falls man could face life in jail if convicted in Brown County after a woman was found unresponsive in an Ashwaubenon motel in August. The unidentified woman was later pronounced dead at an area hospital.

On September 1, Ashwaubenon Public Safety released that 46-year-old Dennis Sutrick had been taken into custody on charges stemming from a domestic violence incident.

Authorities said they had referred charges of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Felony Murder, and Aggravated Battery on Sutrick, but did not release additional details at the time.

According to the criminal complaint obtained by WFRV Local 5, Sutrick has been formally charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.

The document says the woman had bruises on her face. Authorities report that blood and chunks of hair were also found in the hotel room Sutrick and the woman had been sharing. When asked about the woman’s injuries, authorities say Sutrick changed his story several times.

The medical examiner determined the cause of death was due to “blunt force injury to the head and neck with evidence of manual strangulation and subdural hematoma,” according to the complaint, “this was nonaccidental trauma and the manner of death was a homicide.”

Sutrick is being held on a $1 million cash bond and is scheduled to be in court again later this month.

