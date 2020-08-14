NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Man charged with killing 2 Wisconsin men disputes 2 charges

KINGSTON, Mo. (AP) — Attorneys for a Missouri man accused of killing two Wisconsin brothers are seeking to have two charges against him dropped.

Garland Nelson, of Braymer, is charged with killing Nicholas and Justin Diemel, of Shawano County, Wisconsin, in July 2019. He has pleaded not guilty.

His attorneys wrote in a court motion that two charges of abandoning a corpse filed against Nelson should be dropped.

They argue a person charged with murder cannot also be charged with abandoning the corpse of the alleged murder victim without violating his constitutional rights.

Prosecutors argue Nelson could have followed Missouri law by anonymously reporting where the brothers’ bodies were located.

