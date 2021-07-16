Man charged with killing UW-Madison student to stand trial

Local News

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A man charged with killing a University of Wisconsin-Madison student in 2008 has been ordered to stand trial.

A Dane County judge on Thursday ruled there was enough evidence to show probable cause that David Kahl might be responsible for the death of 21-year-old Brittany Zimmermann.

Kahl appeared in court via video from the Oshkosh Correctional Institution.

The 54-year-old Kahl is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Zimmermann, who investigators say was stabbed and strangled.

Kahl is imprisoned in Oshkosh for a seventh drunken driving conviction.

