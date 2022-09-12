GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – One man is facing up to 69 years in prison after he allegedly robbed a 66-year-old woman and hit her in the head with a ‘wooden club’.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 31-year-old Gionte Hart is facing four charges, including armed robbery and substantial battery. The charges stem from an incident on September 3 around 2:15 a.m.

Police responded to the area of Crooks Street and South Madison Street for a reported disturbance. When officers arrived, a woman was found lying on her back and bleeding from the back of her head.

The woman was only identified as a 66-year-old. She said that the original disturbance happened near St. John’s Park. A man was reportedly shouting profanities and the woman said something to him.

She told authorities that he then came over and hit her on the left side of the temple. She then got up and started walking away, but started to run once he came up from behind her and hit her four more times in the back of the head.

The victim said she was hit in the back of the head with a pipe or wooden stick. The man then allegedly took her purse and ran away.

Investigators ended up speaking with multiple people at St. John’s Park. Several people said they heard about the woman being attacked, and even knew the suspect. However, they did not know his name.

The suspect reportedly stayed in the park often and was there recently. Investigators were told that the suspect was yelling at everyone during the incident and was carrying a wooden club.

Near the scene of the crime, several broken-off pieces of a stick, some red substance and a busted lantern light were seen.

Police were eventually able to contact the suspect, identified as Gionte Hart. After showing Hart’s mugshot, two different parties later confirmed to police that Hart was the one that attacked the woman.

When questioned by police, Hart said that another man, only known to him as T.Y., was the one who was causing issues. He mentioned that people can confuse him with T.Y.

During the interview, Hart reportedly changed the description of T.Y. and brought up parts of the case that were not discussed.

For example, he reportedly asked police what to woman and mentioned getting hit and robbed. Police said that those details were not brought up previously. Police did describe Hart as ‘cooperative and respectful’.

Hart is charged with the following:

Armed Robbery, Repeater, Increased Penalty for Elder Person Victim Felony Up to 40 years in prison (Can be increased by six years due to repeater, and another six years due to the victim being an elderly person)

Substantial Battery, Repeater, Increased Penalty for Elder Person Victim Felony Up to three and a half years in prison (Can be increased by four years due to repeater, and another four years due to the victim being an elderly person)

Bail Jumping, Repeater Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison (can be increased by two years due to repeater)

Bail Jumping, Repeater Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison (can be increased by two years due to repeater)



Court records show that Hart was scheduled to have his initial appearance in court on September 9. No additional information was provided.

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.