Man charged with selling drugs and firearms, prostituting 250 women in Milwaukee

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — A man from Mexico who was illegally in the country after previously being removed has been sentenced to seven years in federal prison for selling cocaine, heroin, and firearms as well as transporting women into Milwaukee for purposes of prostitution.

According to the US Attorney of the Eastern District of Wisconsin, Jose Facio-Santos will serve his sentence in the US and then be returned to Mexico.

Officials say that between September 2014 and December 2016, Facio-Santos sold narcotics on multiple occasions, including 166 grams of cocaine and 138 grams of heroin.

In 2017, Facio-Santos sold an AK-47 style rifle and a Norinco Model SKS Rifle to someone who was working at the direction of law enforcement, which Facio-Santos didn’t know.

In October 2018, officials say they searched Facio-Santos’ house and recovered a stolen 9 mm firearm and a magazine containing about 11 rounds of ammunition. While searching his cellphone, officials say they found photographs of Facio-Santos posing with at least seven different firearms.

According to the US Attorney, law enforcement also discovered that Facio-Santos operated a brothel in Milwaukee. He reportedly admitted to prostituting 250 women during his time running the brothel.

Officials say that court documents show that the women were extremely vulnerable, as many were undocumented and in dire financial situations.

“Facio-Santos is a serious criminal who trafficked in dangerous drugs, lethal weapons, and vulnerable women,” said United States Attorney Krueger. “I commend the law enforcement agencies who conducted the investigation and brought Facio-Santos to justice.”