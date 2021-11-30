Man charged with voter fraud for November 2020 election, second in Fond du Lac County

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo voters deliver their ballot to a polling station in Tempe, Ariz. An Associated Press investigation has found county election officials throughout Arizona have identified fewer than 200 cases of potential voter fraud from last year’s presidential election that require review by local prosecutors. The findings undermine claims by former President Donald Trump and his allies that widespread fraud is to blame for his loss in Arizona. (AP Photo/Matt York, File)

FOND DU LAC Co., Wis. (WFRV)- Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney announced the second person to be charged with voter fraud involving the November 3rd election of 2020.

If 40-year-old Anthony Van Egtern is convicted he could be behind bars up to three years and 6 months and/or a $10,000 fine.

According to the criminal complaint, Van Egtern allegedly intentionally voted at an election when he did not have the necessary qualifications while also being a convicted felon who had not completed his term of probation.

In September, two Wisconsin Elections Commission employees submitted documentation indicating Van Egtern was still on probation for a convicted felony and voted at Taycheedah Town Hall. Within the documents submitted, it also reveal his probation was still active until December 11, 2020.

Once detectives reviewed the materials and questioned the Malone man, Van Egtern denied voting in the November 3rd election. Detectives continued their questioning while also comparing the 40-year-old’s signature on a plea/waiver form and the signature from the election poll book that when shown to the defendant, he says that they “looked to be the same.”

Upon further questioning, Van Egtern admitted to voting in the election. He explains how he didn’t want to lie about voting in the election saying, “I’m not going to lie, it was me.” He continued to explain his reasoning for voting in the election expressing the importance of voting and that he thought the country was going under.

This is the second case involving voter fraud in Fond du Lac County in recent months. Back in September, Local Five reported how Donald Holz has been charged with voter fraud.

DA Toney wants to reassurance the community that these charges do not indicate that the election was stolen. However, he does stress the importance of voting in this country saying, “elections are the cornerstone of our democracy and the integrity of our electoral process must be protected at every turn.”

Van Egtern’s initial court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, December 7, at 9 a.m.

No other information has been released at this time. Local Five will continue to update this story as new details arise.