Vehicle collides head-on into cement median barricade in Buchanan, driver suffers severe head injuries

BUCHANAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 54-year-old man suffered severe head injuries after his vehicle collided with a cement median barricade on Saturday night.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, just before 12 a.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on CTY TK CE at Buchanan Road in the Town of Buchanan.

Upon arriving, officials found the driver of the vehicle, a 54-year-old man, with severe head injuries. Officials say the victim received immediate medical attention and was then taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

Authorities confirm that an initial investigation into the incident verified the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when the driver collided head-on into a cement median barricade surrounded by multiple sand barrels.

Deputies believe speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash. The incident remains under investigation at this time.

